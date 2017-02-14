Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Attention devoted Cloud 9 shoppers, there's currently a celebration underway! NBC has renewed the America Ferrera comedy Superstore for a third season, the network announced Tuesday. The new season will consist of 22 episodes.

"We are extremely proud of Superstore, which is one of the smartest and funniest comedies on television today," said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. "Through the show's expertly drawn characters, our producers and cast do a remarkable job touching on many issues in which audiences can relate. To its credit, not only does Superstore make us laugh, but it makes us think as well."

Superstore continues to revitalize comedy at NBC

According to the network, the delightful comedy, which follows the employees of a big-box store in St. Louis, is averaging a 1.8 rating among adults ages 18-49 and 5.7 million total viewers in Live+7 Day ratings.

NBC also recently renewed The Good Place, which forms a comedy block with Superstore, for a second season.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.