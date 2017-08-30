Celebrities have been pulling overtime raising money for various relief funds to help combat the effects of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. One of the most impressive campaigns so far was launched by Supernatural stars (and Texas boys) Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

The CW stars launched their fundraising campaign on August 27th via Jensen Ackles' Texas-based company, Family Business Beer Company, and Misha Collins' charity, Random Acts. They almost immediately surpassed their original goal of $50,000, and they've had to move the marker higher twice since then. The current goal is $350,000 by Friday, September 1st, and so far it doesn't seem like that will be too hard to achieve.

8 Times Supernatural's Dean Winchester Broke Our Hearts

Jensen Ackles posted a thank you video on Instagram to the fans and friends that have donated thus far, saying, "I wish I was down there helping people and pulling people off of roofs in a boat right now, but I'm not. This is what I can do, and you are helping me do it, so thank you very much on behalf of myself and my family and all those in Texas."

#hurricaneharvey #spnfamily A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent company)