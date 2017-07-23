Now Playing Jensen Ackles Reunites with His Supernatural Dad (Kind of)

The CW's Supernatural spin-off series Wayward Sisters has just officially gained three familiar faces.

Per Deadline, actresses Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton and Katherine Ramdeen have all been added to the central cast of the forthcoming spin-off series to reprise their Supernatural roles, confirming the fan theory that these three would become part of the central cast of the new series.

In Supernatural, Buckmaster's Sheriff Donna Hanscum, Newton's Claire Novak, and Ramdeen's Alex Jones were all fan-favored but only cropped up in a smattering of episodes across the most recent seasons. Now, they'll have the chance to do a lot more with their roles, as they join Kim Rhodes' Sheriff Jody Mills in training women orphaned by supernatural tragedies to become elite hunters.

Actress Clark Backo (Designated Survivor), has also reportedly joined the new series in an unspecified role.

The series is expected to be introduced by way of a pilot episode included in Supernatural Season 13, much the way The CW ushered in The Originals by way of The Vampire Diaries.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on the CW.

