It's been a rough road for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they are still reeling from the loss of both their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) and trusted friend Castiel (Misha Collins) in Season 12's heart-stopping finale. However, Thursday night's Supernatural delivered a much-needed win for our favorite demon-slaying brothers.

The episode saw Sam and Dean take on a murderous, mask-wearing ghost named Dr. Drill in a literal house of horrors — an excellent distraction for Dean who admitted he stopped believing in anything. So when Sam is unable to revive him after he intentionally stops his heart to speak with the less-threatening ghosts in the house, it looked like he'd finally rest in in peace.

That is, until Billie the Reaper (Lisa Berry) — who was killed by Castiel last season — shows up to reveal that she's the new Death. After expressing her concern over the recent tears in the fabric of reality, she makes a deal with Dean to release Dr. Drill's patients if he'll explain how Jack (Alexander Calvert) created said tears. He accepts and then, after telling him that he and Sam still have important work to do, Billie sends the elder Winchester back to the land of the living. For Dean, the message isn't exactly inspiring because saving the world doesn't have the same ring to it when you've lost all your faith. "I just need a win," he says.

Ask and you shall receive. Right on cue, Dean gets a phone call and the brothers are off to an undisclosed location for unknown reasons. They pull up to a pay phone and find a mysterious figure in a trench coach standing with his back to the camera so you can't see his face. Is it? Could it be? Why yes, it's Castiel!

That's right, the fallen angel escaped the Big Empty and has finally reunited with the Winchesters! Now, they can focus on more important things like co-parenting Jack (Alexander Calvert) and saving the world (again).

