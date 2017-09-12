If you're anything like me, you've already started rewatching all the best episodes of Supernatural in preparation for the Season 13 premiere next month. After all, with so much mythology and history to keep track of, we all need a quick refresher course, right?

The downside of this little mini-binge? The best episodes also happen to be the most emotional, taking you on a rollercoaster of feels -- complete with soulful piano tunes in the background -- and leaving you in serious need of a hug.

Between going to hell, getting trapped in Lucifer's cage and/or Purgatory, heavy duty time-traveling, and parents that die and come back to life, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have been through the wringer about a hundred times.

Luckily for you, we've condensed all the most tear-worthy moments for you, so you can get all the crying out ahead of time. What better way to prepare for Season 13 than gut-wrenching emotional torture?

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

