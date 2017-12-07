Sometimes doing what's right also means cutting class. At least, that's according to Patience Turner (Clark Backo), the granddaughter of Missouri Moseley.

In this exclusive clip from Supernatural's fall finale, the psychic teen decides to join the fight against the evil forces threatening her friends, including Jodi (Kim Rhodes), Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), after she receives a troubling vision. Setting off to warn them, she must first get past her father who isn't too keen on letting his daughter waltz right into danger.

"You raised me to do what's right. This is what's right," she tells him in the video. "If I don't go, people will die."

The Winchesters will need all the help they can get after Jack's (Alexander Calvert) plan to aid them in finding their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) goes off the rails and they end up needing to be rescued. Can Patience, who is set to join the potential spin-off Wayward Sisters, stop her vision from coming true? For everyone's sake, we hope she does.

Supernatural's fall finale airs Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)