Is there ever a reason to turn down a role on Supernatural?

It turns out that fan favorite DJ Qualls -- who plays recurring character Garth Fitzgerald IV on The CW show -- almost said no to the show for a reason we can all agree to: stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are too hot.

"I'm not going to go on a show where I'm not just as good looking as the leads -- but substantially, like shockingly, so," Qualls told TVGuide.com in a recent interview.

Padalecki and Ackles have been playing brothers Sam and Dean Winchester for almost a decade now, and let's face it -- they are ridiculously good looking. It makes sense that Qualls wouldn't want to have to compete with those chiseled good looks when he's on screen. Still, the actor has managed to win over fans with his quick wit and charm, so it's not all bad. He's been a recurring character for six seasons now.

Qualls has stayed busy outside of the show though. He also appears in Man in the High Castle and Fargo, but if he got the call to return to Supernatural in Season 13, he'd make room in his schedule to reappear.

