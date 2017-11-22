What started as an offhand joke in Season 1 of Supernatural has officially become a pillar of Dean Winchester's (Jensen Ackles) personality thirteen years later. After all, what's a man without his pie?

Back in Season 1, when Dean and an unsuspecting girl were tied up in an apple orchard as sacrifices to a pagan god, Dean was left with no other option than to shout, "I hope your apple pie is freaking worth it!" as the evil townsfolk left them there to die. From then on, Dean somehow managed to bring up his affinity for pie at the most inopportune times, much to Sam's (Jared Padalecki) chagrin.

Of course, Dean's love of pie goes back a lot farther than that, most likely because his mother Mary (Samantha Smith) used to make it for him when he was a child. In fact, that's one of the first things she remembered about him when she came back to life in Season 12.

Now you can relive every beautiful bonding moment between Dean and his dessert of choice. You're welcome.

