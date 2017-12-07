(Warning, this post contains spoilers from Supernatural's fall finale, "The Bad Place." Read at your own risk.)

It's going to be a long wait until January.

Supernatural's fall finale ended on a terrifying note with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) lost in an unknown world and, considering the giant footprint they landed next to, facing a huge new threat.

"The danger is big," executive producer Andrew Dabb tells TV Guide. "Where Sam and Dean have gone is a place that's of the Supernatural world, in that it has monsters in it, but it's meant to be alien and very different of any world we've seen."

It couldn't come at a worse time for the demon-fighting brothers who, in a touching moment, finally got on the same page about Jack (Alexander Calvert). "It's a moment of resolution between Sam and Dean," executive producer Robert Berens explains of their heart-to-heart in the car. "That's the moment where Sam and Dean most clearly come together in their perception of Jack as a valued part of their family. And it's someone who they have faith in and trust moving forward."

According to Dabb, the key to rescuing the Winchesters lies with Kaia, the dreamwalker who accidentally sent them to that monstrous world in the first place. Much like her nephillim counterpart, she barely has a handle on her powers so when she attempted to reunite Dean and Sam with their mom under duress, things didn't go as planned.

Here's Your First Look at the Supernatural Spin-Off Wayward Sisters

While Jack successfully made it to their intended destination, landing right at Mary's feet, Sam and Dean were sent to that world full of monsters and Kaia remained behind on Earth. Despite her unstable abilities, she'll play a major part in rescuing the Winchester brothers from that strange new world. "She's the only survivor of this cosmic accident we saw unfold so she's a pivotal figure for putting that piece together when it becomes an issue of saving Sam and Dean from this place," Dabb explained.

To rescue them, however, she's going to need some help in the form of a few other Wayward Sisters. When Supernatural returns in January, she'll team up with Jodi (Kim Rhodes) and Patience (Clark Backo) in what will be the backdoor pilot for the potential spin-off.

Let's hope they find each other quickly because it's not looking great for the Winchesters, or anyone else for that matter. "No one has ended up in a great place at the end of this episode," said Dabb. "Basically, everybody's in trouble."

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)