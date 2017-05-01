Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Season 2 finale episode of Supergirl will boast a very timely title: "Nevertheless, She Persisted."

Producer Andrew Kreisberg confirmed the season-ending episode's name to Entertainment Weekly, and immediately the inspiration for the phrase was clear.

"Nevertheless, she persisted" became a rallying cry for feminists after Senator Elizabeth Warren was chided by her male colleague, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during the confirmation hearing for controversial Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Warren had been reading a passage from an old letter written by Coretta Scott King with concerns about the former senator, and McConnell summoned a vote to forcibly end Warren's time at the podium mid-speech. "Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech," McConnell said. "She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

After the incident, "Nevertheless, she persisted" became a note of cheer and perseverance for those who, like Warren, refuse to be silenced without a fight in the current political climate, and the phrase has since become plastered all over t-shirts, hashtags, and proposed campaign slogans at large.

Following the announcement of the title, social media has been alight with excitement over the timely title, with many Supergirl fans championing the choice and how appropriate it is for the show, which presents a rare female superhero in what is otherwise a predominantly boy's club.

It's not the first time the phrase has made it into mainstream TV since popularized. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also incorporated "Nevertheless, she persisted" into a recent episode when a character refused to fold under interrogation.

Supergirl's season finale airs on Monday, May 22nd at 8/7c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)