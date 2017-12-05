After the midseason finale of Supergirl left our hero in very, very bad shape, the CW dropped a trailer heralding the return of the series in January — including a blink-and-you'll-miss-it tease for the long-awaited appearance of the Legion of Superheroes.

From the looks of it, Kara (Melissa Benoist) will be recuperating from her epic beatdown by Reign (Odette Annable) with a long (and possibly comatose) snooze in her own personal aquarium tube, while the black-masked villain continues wreaking havoc, terrorizing innocents, and blasting big holes in doors that she could've just opened and walked through like a normal person (RUDE.) But don't despair: a quickie shot of three ringed hands coming together suggests that all is not lost! That's the Legion showing off their jewelry, and whenever Kara wakes up, she'll have a team of collaborators ready to help her get back on top of her game.

Supergirl returns January 15, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, a parent company of The CW)