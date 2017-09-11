Kara (Melissa Benoist) is throwing herself into saving lives in the next season of Supergirl.

A new teaser for the upcoming third season reveals that Kara is definitely leaning a lot more into being Supergirl than she is at living a normal human life. It seems there are some villains that are more than happy to help with that too.

Robert DuBois, better known as Bloodsport, will be one of Kara's first challengers. He's an ex-military man who steals a variety of items from his former base to cloak a nuclear weapon underwater, according to ScreenRant.

Despite his powerful weaponry, Kara is full of "I've got this" attitude and leaves to fight this new baddy alone. We all know that focusing on your work after a breakup can really help deal with the feelings, but maybe Kara is taking this too far?

Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9, at 8/7c on The CW.

