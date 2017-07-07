We were wondering when Kara's (Melissa Benoist) mother/evil Aunt might come back into the Supergirl narrative again, since being dead has never really shut the book on character cameos on The CW. She'll apparently be back in full force for Season 3, but expect her to look a little different.

Supergirl has officially recast Laura Benanti's Alura, this time using Smallville alum, Eric Durance to fill that role in a recurring arc.

"Unfortunately Laura, who Greg and I have worked with for years going back to Eli Stone, was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in NY," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement today. "But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara's mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters."

Supergirl is Getting Two New Showrunners

In case you were living under a rock during the Smallville years, Durance played the intrepid Lois Lane opposite Tom Welling's Clark Kent.

While we'll no doubt miss Benanti's performance as Astra and her sister Alura, we're excited to see what differences Durance can bring to the part -- and of course how many Smallville references Supergirl can squeeze out of her arc.

Supergirl returns this fall on Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.