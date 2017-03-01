Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Rahul Kohli, iZombie star and noted DC enthusiast, will play a potential comic book villain on Supergirl.

Kohli will guest-star in Episode 18 as Jack Spheer, a tech genius whose latest medical innovation, if successful, will eradicate major illnesses, Entertainment Weekly reports. Jack travels to National City to show off his invention to the press, including Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Snapper Carr (Ian Gomez). But his work trip also forces Jack to face his feelings for his ex, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).

However, don't expect this to be a retread of Kohli's iZombie character -- a coroner attempting to eradicate zombie-ism who's still pining for his ex -- since there's a good chance we'll see Jack Spheer develop into a full-blown villain! In the comics, his invention accidentally transforms Jack into Biomax, a baddie with the power of mind control.

"I'm so excited to be working on Supergirl starring as Jack Spheer," Kohli says. "It's given me the chance to continue my relationship with The CW as well as fulfill my goal of meeting a Kryptonian."

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on the CW. iZombie returns Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c.

