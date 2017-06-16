The CW's DC superhero universe is ever-expanding, which means that there are a lot of minds at work making these series so epic. Two minds, in particular, are getting a promotion next season on Supergirl, as Andrew Kreisberg will be sharing his showrunner duties with Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner, Deadline reports.

Ali Adler, who was previously co-showrunner with Kreisberg, left the position earlier this year, though she will remain a consultant on the show.

Queller is a no-brainer for this position, having worked on epic female-led dramas like Gilmore Girls, Felicity and Gossip Girl. Rovner has got the high-stakes drama expertise locked down, with Private Practice, Crossing Jordan and Dallas on his resume.

Here's hoping this is another epic meeting of the minds rather than a "too many cooks in the kitchen" situation.

Supergirl returns this fall on Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)