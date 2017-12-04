The face-off we've been anxiously awaiting (dreading, really) finally came to pass during the Supergirl midseason finale. Reign (Odette Annable) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) had an epic Kryptonian showdown, and as you probably expected, Kara didn't fare too well. She may be a superhero, but Reign is like a death god. That's an insane matchup.

It's hard not to wonder how much Kara's current mental state had an effect on her ability to fight — it's not easy finding out that the love of your life spent seven years in the future, married to someone who's not you — and she spent most of the episode trying her best to put on a strong face and be accepting of her new situation. To add insult to injury, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and his devastatingly gorgeous and kind wife were being couple-y all over the place. Alex (Chyler Leigh) might have told her to be cold and forget her human side while battling Reign, but could she really do that?

Let's hope not, because if that was her functioning at 100%, there's really no hope that she'll ever be able to take Reign on and survive, much less win.

When new episodes return in January, it looks like Kara will be fighting for her life while stuck in a coma, which is probably pretty terrifying for everyone involved. Alex and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are so used to Kara being indestructible, watching her struggle to stay in the world of the living is likely going to come close to breaking them.

Not to mention... Mon-El looked like his heart was in his throat, watching Kara get wheeled in battered and bloody. If ever there was a time for his perfect new marriage to stand trial, it would be while he's forced to watch the former love of his life come so close to death.

Kara's life might not be the only one in jeopardy though. The midseason finale cut to black on poor little Ruby (Emma Tremblay) coming face to face with what she expected to be her mom but likely no longer is. If her mom's other personality is the one she's spending Christmas day with, we can only hope Ruby inherited some of those Kryptonian healing abilities because Reign doesn't seem to be able to recognize friend from foe.

Supergirl returns January 15, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.

