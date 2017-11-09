Supergirl put out an exciting piece of casting news today for fans of the adorably awkward Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan).

TV Line reports that Laurie Metcalf has been cast as the mother of Supergirl's resident computer genius, but don't expect a happy family reunion. We know Winn's father earned himself a one-way ticket to prison after he was pinned to the "Toyman" bombing, but much less is known of Winn's mother. She apparently ran off shortly after her husband was arrested for his crimes, leaving Winn at the mercy of the foster system.

It's probably safe to assume there's some long-standing resentment between them (at least on Winn's part), but we'll have to wait a while to see that drama unfold. Metcalf will first appear in the fifteenth episode of this season, which won't air until well into 2018.

This won't be the first time Metcalf played mother to a geeky genius. She was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sheldon Cooper's mother on The Big Bang Theory. Metcalf is best known for her role as Jackie in Roseanne, and also headlined HBO's Getting On and received Emmy nominations for guest stints on Third Rock from the Sun, Monk, Desperate Housewives and Horace and Pete.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.