Super Bowl LI has enlisted Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters to perform at the Feb. 5 event. (Yes, even Peggy.)

Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones -- who originated the roles of Eliza, Angelica and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway -- will sing "America the Beautiful" during the pregame show, according to The New York Times.

All three performers have already left Hamilton, but they're legendary among fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash Broadway hit. The trio join previously announced Super Bowl performers Luke Bryan, who is set to sing the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who is headlining the halftime show.

Super Bowl LI, which will see the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, will kick off at 6:30/5:30c on Feb. 5 on Fox. The Hamilton stars' performance will air shortly before the game begins, likely around 6:20 ET.