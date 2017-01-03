Mike Ross is a convicted fake lawyer-for-hire on Suits. Except nobody wants to hire him.



Well, that's not true. Harvey (Gabriel Macht) wants his protégé back at what is now Specter Litt, but Mike (Patrick J. Adams) wants to do good elsewhere when the show returns Wednesday, Jan. 25. One minor problem: He now has to check "yes" under "have you ever been convicted of a felony?" on all his job applications.

Mike does catch a break from a magnanimous individual, but it's only a temporary respite from his job-hunting dead end. Actually "respite" might be the wrong word given what he has to deal with. And yes, his prison past has something to do with it.

