So will Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) finally get together? That's the question looming over Suits, which is currently in the middle of its seventh season. For those hoping to finally see them actually take that romantic step, you're going to have to wait a little while longer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, S.W.A.T. actor Jay Harrington is joining the show for a two-episode arc as Donna's ex-boyfriend, Mark Meadows. It's a pretty inconvenient time altogether for Darvey since Harvey is already hooking up with Paula (Christina Cole) and hiding the budding relationship from Donna.

Things are looking better professionally for Harvey, who brought in his old friend Alex Williams (Dule Hill) as a new partner. However, it's unclear whether or not the firm can completely trust him yet. "Anytime you're bringing someone new into the equation, there's going to be a lot of positioning for territory and checking out who this person is. Is he a friend or is he a foe?" Hill tells TV Guide.

Suits: Is It Time for "Darvey" to Officially Happen?

In a season full of uncertainty, one thing remains clear: Darvey needs to happen.

Suits airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on USA.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)