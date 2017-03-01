Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Mike's (Patrick J. Adams) quest to become a real lawyer on Suits is about to hit a major snag.

In our exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's Season 6 finale, the faux lawyer is casually discussing his upcoming character and fitness hearing with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) when in walks the bane of his existence: Anita Gibbs (Leslie Hope).

Turns out a member of the committee has taken a leave of absence -- and chose Anita as his replacement. Yes, he just so happened to tap the person who put Mike behind bars. File this under "Things That Make You Go Hmm." Harvey's not buying this coinky-dink either, but Anita has the upper hand for now.

"I want to tell you, you might as well cancel this hearing," she says. "Save us all a lot of time. Because the vote has to be unanimous and you are never getting my vote."

The Suits Season 6 finale air Wednesday at 10/9c on USA.