Psych alum Dulé Hill is coming back to USA Network to join Suits, the network announced Tuesday.

Hill, momentarily wearing a "Will act for money" sign after CBS said "Dismissed!" to its legal drama Doubt, will have a season-long arc on Suits in Season 7. He'll play Alex Williams, an old pal of Harvey's (Gabriel Macht), who's a bigshot at a rival law firm with a gleaming roster of impressive clients.

When Season 7 kicks off, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will have gone legit -- creating an almost new series that makes us wonder what kind of "real" lawyer he'd be, what kind of boss Harvey will be and how everyone will adjust to a new world order without Jessica (Gina Torres).

Hill's Suits gig means a homecoming of sorts for him at USA, following eight seasons as Gus on Psych.

Season 7 of Suits begins Wednesday, July 12.