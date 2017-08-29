Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Does Donna Paulsen have a good enough poker face to fool a therapist?

That's exactly what Suits fans need to be wondering when Donna (Sarah Rafferty) finally comes face-to-face with Harvey's (Gabriel Macht) new love, Paula (Christina Cole), in the series' 100th episode on Wednesday.

"It's complicated," Rafferty tells TV Guide of Donna and Paula's metaphorical tango. "There is a lot more going on. It is riddled and full of subtext."

Subtext, you say? Like the fact that Donna has been wrestling with a resurgence of her feelings for Harvey and Paula is way too smart to believe that Donna is totally cool with her being the new leading lady in Harvey's life? Yeah, that subtext. This is definitely going to get sticky, fast.