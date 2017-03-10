Are you ready for some morphin', but not willing to wait two more weeks for the new Power Rangers movie to hit the big screen on March 24?

Well no worries fam, because Amazon's game broadcasting company Twitch has your back. Beginning Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m. PT, Twitch will stream virtually every episode of Power Rangers, spanning 23 seasons and 831 episodes.

You can check out the marathon at Twitch.tv/TwitchPresents, Twitch's channel for "special presentations, marathon-style broadcasts, and other exclusive events." As an added bonus, Twitch users will be able to stream the marathon on their own pages; adding their own commentary over the episodes and chatting with their fans if they so desire.

According to Variety, neither Saban Brands nor Lionsgate is sponsoring the marathon, so Twitch is paying Saban a content-licensing fee for the streaming rights. This is all part of Twitch's effort to promote its non-gaming content, and past efforts have included live-streamed single episodes of Mr. Robot, Silicon Valley, and Amazon pilots, as well as marathons of classic shows.