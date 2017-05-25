Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Good news for people who don't have Starz but have heard good things about Power, the cable network's 50 Cent-produced crime drama: the first two seasons are now available to stream on Hulu, with Season 3 coming later this year. Future seasons will be available after completing their initial run on Starz.

Even better, no additional add-ons will be required. It's available on regular Hulu.

Power stars Omari Hardwick as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a drug kingpin and nightclub impresario who wants to get out of the drug game and focus on his successful legitimate business... but it's not that easy.

It's the top-rated series on Starz and the second-most-watched series on premium cable after Game of Thrones, averaging 8 million viewers per episode in Season 3. And thanks to this deal, that number is going to grow even higher.

Power returns for Season 4 on Sunday, June 25 on Starz.