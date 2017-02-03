Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Who Said It: Stranger Things or Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

One's a crazy cultural phenomenon known for keeping nearly everybody in America glued to their couches; the other one is a pretty well-known football game.

The separate but overlapping worlds of the Super Bowl and Netflix's Stranger Things will meet Sunday when the hit sci-fi series offers up a first look at its second season -- simply titled Stranger Things 2 -- during the big game.

As shown in a sneak peek photo over at Entertainment Weekly, the series' heroic kids Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) are on a bit of a Ghostbusters kick -- decked out in costumes from the spook-fighting flick that debuted in 1984, the same year Stranger Things 2 takes place.

SAG Awards turn political as celebs bash Trump's travel ban

No word on exactly when the teaser will air during the game but halftime would make sense: that's when some of the biggest ads air and when we'll see Mother Monster (Lady Gaga) herself, who may or may not be suspended upside down.

Super Bowl LI begins Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Fox.