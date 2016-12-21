Stranger Things was the breakout hit of the year, and now the cast only has one message going into 2017: "Don't you forget about me."

In this mashup video using footage from the Netflix drama's first season, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Barb (Shannon Purser) and the rest of cast croons Simple Minds' 1980s classic, "Don't You (Forget About Me)." Even the Demogorgon gets in on the action!

Is it as good as that time Psych did their own "Don't You (Forget About Me)" music video? You'll have to watch and decide for yourself. But either way, whatever you do next year, please just listen to the Stranger Things stars and never forget this amazing little horror show that surprised us all.