As the surprise breakout star of Stranger Things, Shannon Purser has enjoyed gobs of unexpected adulation as part of the widespread quest for "Justice for Barb."

Her short-lived character on the show -- the glasses-clad high school character who got abducted to the upside-down and was left behind after manning a poolside lookout for her best friend -- didn't deserve her fate and many fans of the Netflix series have been clamoring for Barb's apparent death to be avenged, somehow.

In the meantime, though, they've been given the opportunity to overcome their sadness before Season 2 by visiting a shrine to Barb that was built at San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Purser, that's just too darn far. Netflix erected a shrine for Barb which contained Purser's own baby pictures, beneath a portrait of Barb in all her locker-leaning glory, for fans to pay their respects to, and Purser was kinda freaked out by the gesture.

She told W Magazine, "I don't really know how that whole thing happened, because those are actually all my baby pictures in it. It's a little sketchy, but it's fine."

Of course, Purser's got much less strange things to think about right now, like her surprise Emmy nomination and recurring role on Riverdale, but having your whole life spread across the table for a show you're no longer a part of is weird by anyone's measure. (By the way, in the same interview, Purser also confirmed, yet again, that Barb is "very, very dead" and is thusly "not really" in the forthcoming second season -- except, perhaps, for a similarly creepy pictorial tribute like this.)