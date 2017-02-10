When Stranger Things was renewed last August, Netflix released a spiffy video with the titles of Season 2's nine episodes.

Six months later, Stranger Things' producers are in "protect spoilers at all costs" mode, and creator Matt Duffer says that some of those chapter titles have changed as a result of people on the internet obsessively looking for clues.

"Pople are smart on the f---ing internet," Duffer told Entertainment Weekly. "You've seen it with Westworld -- they figured it out! I've seen videos analyzing the chapter titles and they're right on a lot."

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

So that means "The Pumpkin Patch" is definitely the Halloween episode.

In case you don't remember, the titles are:

"Madmax"

"The Boy Who Came Back to Life"

"The Pumpkin Patch"

"The Palace"

"The Storm"

"The Pollywog"

"The Secret Cabin"

"The Brain"

"The Lost Brother"

Duffer didn't say which titles changed or whether plot points changed have changed as well. But that's not going to stop us from speculating!

The ones that didn't change are probably "The Boy Who Came Back to Life" and "The Pollywog" -- the former because it doesn't give away anything about Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) but tells us that it will be about him readjusting to life on Earth after returning from the Upside Down, something we would need to see anyway; and the latter because we learned that Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) is going to have a froglike pet from another dimension. The meanings are telegraphed so obviously that there's no reason to change them. They're not supposed to be too mysterious.

But some of the other vague ones may have unintentionally given away too much -- like "The Brain" meaning the queen of a Demogorgon hive or "The Lost Brother" referring to Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) sibling, or even "The Pollywog" being about someone going to the Upside Down for the first time (a "pollywog" is a sailor who hasn't been past the equator, so the episode has a double meaning). So those may have been changed.

We probably won't know for sure until Season 2 comes to Netflix on Oct. 31. The Duffer Brothers seem intent on preventing people from figuring out what's going to happen before it happens.