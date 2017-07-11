Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

During the Super Bowl, Netflix dropped a splashy promo for Season 2 of Stranger Things that said the breakout hit of last summer would return on Halloween. We were all psyched because this is a very Halloween-appropriate show, what with its spooky atmosphere and autumnal setting and easily replicable costumes.

Well, there's been an update: it doesn't come out on Halloween, because Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, and Netflix shows typically come out on Fridays. So Stranger Things 2 is now coming out the Friday before, October 27. It's Halloween-adjacent.

To share the news, Netflix dropped a new Stranger Things promo, as well as some Season 2 key art, which recalls vintage Spielberg movie posters.

But as for what's going to be happening, David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, promises justice for Barb, who didn't get her due last season, Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) hair grew out, there are new cast members like Sean Astin and Paul Reiser, and there's a terrifying new monster.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, October 27 on Netflix.