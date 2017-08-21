Stranger Things is one of those shows that you wish could go on forever, but reasonably know probably shouldn't. Thankfully, the Duffer brothers agree.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer told Vulture, after confirming a Season 3 is already in the works.

While that might seem like a short run for a smash hit as popular as Stranger Things, it's probably the most grounded (and ultimately smartest) plan we could ever hope for. Fans need look no further than Game of Thrones or The Vampire Diaries or Grey's Anatomy for examples of what can happen to an epic series in its twilight years. You may love it while it's in its prime, but once it's aged and on its way out? Things tend to get ugly.

Another reason to resist cranking out endless seasons is the border between strange and just plain unbelievable.

"I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," says Matt Duffer.

"They're going to have to get the f*** out of this town!" Ross adds. "It's ridiculous!"

Honestly, what kind of sane person stays in a city that gets attacked by new monsters and bigger, badder villains every year? Besides the residents of Central City, that is.

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix Friday, Oct. 27th.