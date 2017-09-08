Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line atTwitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Most details about Season 2 of Stranger Thingsare being kept majorly under wraps -- except one. Hopper's daughter, who died in a flashback in Season 1, is going to play a major part in the second installment according to David Habour .

"Hopper's daughter will be the primary focus of Season 2, but not in the way that you think it will be," Harbour tells TV Guide. "Hopper's understanding of that relationship and Hopper's understanding of being a father and of being a man grows deeper and deeper in Season 2, and we get a lot of time to explore what that is, but it won't be in the literal way that you think it is. I don't want to tell you any more than that because it's good stuff."

2017 Returning Fall Shows: Where We Left Off

If that sounded like spoilery word soup to you, don't worry -- it was supposed to. Hopper's daughter's involvement in Season 2 is apparently being treated with code word clearance secrecy, which just makes us speculate the craziest kinds of theories.

Is her spirit somehow stuck in the Upside Down? Did her death have a supernatural element to it we're unaware of? Or is it all just an existential crisis for Hopper, where he learns to let her death and the pain it caused go?

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix Friday, Oct. 27th.