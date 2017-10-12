The gang is almost back together!

Stranger Things just dropped a spooky new teaser to whet your appetite for the final full trailer for Season 2, which arrives on Friday, Oct 13. Point your eyeballs to the above video which is styled after the classic horror flick, Friday the 13th.

Season 2 picks up in Hawkins in the fall of 1984 and sees the town once against plagued by supernatural forces. This means that, unfortunately for the citizens, a new monster will arrive to terrorize their quaint town.

This season's cast features a mixture of new and familiar faces including Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Winona Ryder as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclar, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven,, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers.

Season 2 of Stranger Things premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.