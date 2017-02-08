Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Watch the Stranger Things Cast Sing "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

Entertainment Weekly just revealed the cover for its Stranger Things-centric Feb. 17 issue, and most of the kids are there: Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) -- but where's Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and who's the new kid with the hair? Wait, that's her? Whaaaaaat?!

That's right -- say goodbye to Eleven's iconic buzzcut, and say hello to Millie's curly new wig (her real hair is very different).

The curly hair probably symbolizes all that we don't know about who Eleven really is and all the revelations Season 2 of the Netflix sensation has in store.

Stranger Things 2 premieres on Halloween. The first teaser dropped during the Super Bowl on Sunday.