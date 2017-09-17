Caleb McLaughlin may not be the biggest star of the Stranger Things kids, but he's absolutely the best dressed (of the boys -- Millie Bobby Brown has become a style icon in her own right). He's been crushing red carpets since the show premiered last summer, and at Sunday's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards he outdid himself, looking dapper AF in a purple tuxedo.

Seriously, what a jacket -- silk with flowers printed on it in different shades of purple. He looked like he stepped off the pages of GQ Kids (not actually a thing, but if it was, he'd be on the cover of the first issue). He had competition from his co-star Noah Schnapp in the flash department, with Schnapp dressed in some kind of naval-inspired suit. But Will Byers couldn't make it pop the way Lucas Sinclair was rocking it.



After we admire McLaughlin's Emmys tux, we'll take a look back at how he's killed the game in the past 14 months.

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

All these boys are pretty cool, tbh.

The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

The double-breasted look is hard for most young guys to pull off, but not for Caleb.

GQ Men Of The Year Awards

He doesn't just rock suits, either. He can do casual, too, like he did at the BET Awards.

2017 BET Awards

The Emmys weren't the first time he's gone floral -- he wore a very different floral look for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

He looked dapper in pinstripes at the SAGs.

23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

He really announced himself as a major style player at the Golden Globes.

74th Annual Golden Globes Awards

It's all in the details.

74th Annual Golden Globes Awards

Stranger Things wasn't eligible for any Emmys last year, but he still stole the show in this custom tux. The kid loves floral prints.

The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

And here it is, the inception of a style icon at the Stranger Things premiere.

Stranger Things premiere

Even if Stranger Things doesn't win big tonight, Caleb McLaughlin (and his stylist) are still style champs.