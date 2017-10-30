You've mainlined Jolt cola, you've made excuses to not hang out with your friends and you've turned your phone off when mom called, all so you could peacefully binge through Stranger Things Season 2 over the weekend. And after watching it all, you have one major question: Is it time for Season 3 yet?!?!?

We don't have the answer to that — but twist our arm and we'd bet next October is a good guess — but we do have some other questions that need some answering while we impatiently wait for the next chapter. Here's what we're wondering after Season 2.

Spoilers for Season 2 follow, obviously. Proceed at your own risk!

Matthew Modine, Stranger Things Photo: Curtis Baker/Netflix

Where is Dr. Brenner?

The human villain of Season 1 barely made an appearance in Season 2, and it wasn't even a real appearance. He was just a figment of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) Eight-controlled imagination. Unfortunately, Season 2 didn't give us any indication of where Brenner (Matthew Modine) is, and we still don't know if he survived the fight with the Demogorgon in Season 1. However, you don't hire Modine just to show up for a few minutes without having a bigger plan for him in the future. He's alive somewhere, and we'll be seeing a bigger and badder version of him in Season 3.

Will Joyce hook up with Hopper?

Bob's (Sean Astin) corpse isn't even cold and we're already looking at Joyce's potential rebound? You bet we are! The relationship between Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) expanded in Season 2, with the two finding comfort in each other on more than one occasion. And now that we know that they snuck in some cigarette breaks in high school together, the seeds for their potential romance make even more sense. The good thing is the show is handling their potential relationship well and not rushing it. I mean, Joyce and Hopper have kind of been preoccupied over the last year. Let's not force them into a relationship due to duress like other lazier shows would.

What happened with the other kids in the experiments?

Episode 7, "The Lost Sister," gave us a lot of screentime with Eight/Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). That could be a peek at the show's future, as Stranger Things expands to explore where the other kids involved in Hawkins Labs' experiments ended up.

However, you saw how hard the scientists went after Eleven when they noticed she was gone, so who knows how many successfully escaped, like Eight. It's also possible that some are still at Hawkins Labs or worse, dead, but we'll almost certainly see some of them. "The Duffers were aware of wanting to really do this episode pretty much from the get go, and we think that it really gives us the ability to go far outside of Hawkins," executive producer Dan Cohen tells us." Well there you go.

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things Photo: Courtesy Netflix

Will Billy get it on with Mrs. Wheeler?

Hell yeah he will. "I don't think it's wrong to hope for that," Dacre Montgomery, who plays Billy, tells us. "I'd be happy for it go wherever it goes."

"I think there's been some intrigue sparked in Mrs. Wheeler," Cara Buono, who plays Mrs. Wheeler, tells us. "Hopefully she'll see what else is out there. Mrs. Wheeler doesn't leave the house too much except to go to funerals." Does Billy do house calls?

Is Will's connection to the Upside Down really gone?

We thought that Will was safe from the Upside Down at the end of Season 1, and then he barfed up a slug and things got much worse from there. In Season 2, a makeshift exorcism was performed on Will, and from where we stood, it looked like they got all of it. But more telling that Will's in the clear is Season 2 already did the boy possessed story and Stranger Things is too smart to rehash things from season to season. Plus, the show can't put Will through any more hell, can it? That would just be mean.

What will Joyce's reaction be to finding the demodog in her fridge?

Oh, I'm sure she'll be fine with it.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.