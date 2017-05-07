For all of its acclaim, awards, and a hotly-anticipated second season coming down the pike, Stranger Things still left its fans with one wound that will never heal: Barb (Shannon Purser), arguably the best character of the entire show, is really and truly gone forever.

But where Stranger Things gave Barb an undignified, other-dimensional death, the MTV Movie and TV Awards gave her some much-deserved closure ahead of the series winning the award for Show of the Year.

In a sketch that started as a paean to the movie Get Out, host Adam Devine dropped down through the floor of the stage -- and into the Upside Down, where he made a delightful discovery: Barb was alive!

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The complete winners list

Shannon Purser and Natalia Dyer, Stranger Things

Fans who fell in love with the red-headed sassmaster on Stranger Things will be delighted to know that Barb is A) fine, and B) happily at home in the arms of her new lover, the Demogorgon, who brings certain, um, assets to a romantic relationship that a human man does not. (The monster's nether-regions were censored for TV, but Devine helpfully filled in the blanks, exclaiming: "He's got four pee-pees!")

The 8 best moments of the MTV Movie and TV Awards

Devine also encountered the missing Eleven (played by Legion's Aubrey Plaza) during his field trip to the misty otherworld, but with more MTV Movie & TV Awards still to be distributed, he couldn't stay for Eggos. However, Barb-o-holics were left with some much-needed closure, if not the hopes of a someday spin-off about her romantic adventures with the show's monster.

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.