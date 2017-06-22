Well, the writing is on the wall for Still Star-Crossed and it's not Shakespearean.

ABC is moving the Shondaland drama from it's post-Bachelorette Monday time slot to the vacant viewing space of Saturday nights after three lowly rated episodes, according to Deadline. The show will go on a small break next week and then begin it's Saturday stint on July 8.

The show is an adaptation of Melinda Taub's novel of the same name and dramatizes the events of Verona after the famed Romeo and Juliet commit suicide. Lashana Lynch stars as Rosaline, Romeo's former flame in Shakespeare's most famous play re-imagined as a Capulet and forced to marry a Montague to bridge the power gap between Verona's feuding families.

Add shows to your watchlist now

The move to Saturday's is probably the last nail in the coffin for the "yeah, this is pretty much canceled" drama. The show was shot last year and pushed to a summer release. Even with the cushiest summer time slot for a new series on TV, Still Star-Crossed dragged in a meager 3.6 million viewers for the premiere and 0.5 rating in the crucial 18-49 demo. The series has since slipped to 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Parting is definitely a sweet, and long drawn out, sorrow for this one.