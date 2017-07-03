VH1 star and YouTuber Stevie Ryan died Saturday, July 1, People reports. She was 33. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has ruled the death a suicide.

Ryan rose to fame via YouTube, where she was an early adopter with her web series Little Loca and did celebrity impressions. Her impressions were so good she got her own Vh1 sketch comedy series called Stevie TV, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. After that she was a co-host on Brody Jenner's short-lived E! talk show Sex with Brody.

Recently she had been co-hosting a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill), where she talked about her struggles with depression. She talked about her grandfather's death hours before on a podcast released just two days before she died.

"I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression," she said. During the episode, Ryan said his death was the hardest thing she'd ever had to deal with.

Her co-host and other friends expressed their condolences on Twitter.

RIP @StevieRyan 💔❤️💔The coolest girl I've ever known. — Kristen Carney (@KristenCarney) July 3, 2017

Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am.... @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart. — Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017

Sad to hear about passing of Stevie Ryan."Little Loca" was OG Youtube.



If you're battling depression, PLEASE don't be afraid to seek help. — Ian Hecox (@SmoshIan) July 3, 2017

.@StevieRyan gave me my first TV writing job. A great talent and human being, gone too soon. ❤️ — Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 3, 2017

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).