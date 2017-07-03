VH1 star and YouTuber Stevie Ryan died Saturday, July 1, People reports. She was 33. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has ruled the death a suicide.

Ryan rose to fame via YouTube, where she was an early adopter with her web series Little Loca and did celebrity impressions. Her impressions were so good she got her own Vh1 sketch comedy series called Stevie TV, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013. After that she was a co-host on Brody Jenner's short-lived E! talk show Sex with Brody.

Recently she had been co-hosting a podcast called Mentally Ch(ill), where she talked about her struggles with depression. She talked about her grandfather's death hours before on a podcast released just two days before she died.

"I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression," she said. During the episode, Ryan said his death was the hardest thing she'd ever had to deal with.

Her co-host and other friends expressed their condolences on Twitter.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).