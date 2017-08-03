Now Playing Don't Talk to Steve Harvey, Don't Try to Walk With Him, Don't Look Him In His Eyes

Steve Harvey was on hand at the Television Critics Association summer press tour to promote his upcoming syndicated daytime talk show Steve, but it took only one minute for the topic to turn to what we all were wondering.

Steve, what was up with that email!?!?

You know, the leaked email that Steve sent to his staff with unreasonable demands. The email that went viral and was lampooned on the internet. The email that Kim Jong Il looked at and thought, "Man, that guy is strict."

"That email," Harvey said, in between laughs, "I learned two things from that email. Number one, I can't write and I should never write. It was something I wrote a year ago. And somebody didn't get a job coming to L.A., and they got pissed and they sent it to [blogger Steve] Feder in Chicago. I was okay until I saw it on CNN, and that's when I knew I was in a lot of trouble."

OITNB Hackers Leak ABC's Upcoming Steve Harvey Show

"The email was out there, it wasn't that big a deal to me," Harvey continued. "I'm not really a mean-spirited guy, I'm a real congenial guy, you know, people who know me. It's kind of like if you go home every day and all of your kids is in the kitchen waiting on you and start hammering you, you just need a moment, that's all it was. Really not that big a deal. I thought it was cute, you all didn't."

Steve premieres Sept. 5.