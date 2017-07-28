Starz has slowly crept away from being in the shadow of HBO and Showtime to becoming a destination for quality programming in its own right, thanks largely to the network's strategic decisions in what it produces. Acclaimed series like Outlander and American Gods lean on existing novels with rabid fan bases for source material and buzz, and have transformed the network once known for blood-and-boobs shows like Spartacus into a real player.

That's going to continue with Starz's latest project, an adaptation of Daniel O'Malley's 2012 novel The Rook, which the network announced it was picking up at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday. And there will be some heavyweight star power behind the scenes, too, as Twilight creator Stephenie Meyer has signed on to executive produce the series. The Night Manager's Stephen Garrett will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The novel version of The Rook follows Myfanwy (pronounced like "Tiffany" but with an "M") Thomas, a 30-something woman who wakes up in a park with no recollection of who she is, but eventually discovers she's part of a government agency that battles supernatural threats in Great Britain. From there, the book goes absolutely bananas.

Starz expects The Rook to air sometime next year.