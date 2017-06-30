In what is turning into a weekday tradition, Stephen Colbert has some choice words for Donald Trump.

On Thursday's episode, the Late Show host responded to Trump's tweets insulting Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. He called them "Psycho Joe" and "Crazy Mika" before claiming that he turned Brzezinski away from a New Year's Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida because "she was bleeding badly from a face-lift."

"Sounds like your healthcare plan," Colbert joked. The tweets have stirred up bipartisan criticism on Twitter and in the media, with outlets "calling them "vulgar" and "a new low." The late night host was quick to point out that this is nothing new, as Trump regularly hurls personal insults at his opponents.

When Senator Lindsey Graham called the tweets representative of what is wrong in American politics today, Colbert made an important distinction. "This is not what's wrong with American politics," he said. "You don't see Paul Ryan throwing shade at Chuck Schumer over his eye job. This is what's wrong with the American President. Let's stop pretending that Trump is a symptom of something. He is the disease."

Brzezinski has since issued her own response to the tweets and it's definitely worth more than a thousand words.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.

Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.