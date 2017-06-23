Stephen Colbert is still in Russia "on assignment" for The Late Show, but he's already making headlines from overseas. The host appeared on the Russian talk show Evening with Urgant on Friday night and may have made his first bid for President of the United States.

In this segment posted on Evening with Urgant's official website, Colbert and Evening host Ivan Urgant sit down to play a game of Russian roulette with vodka shots rather than a gun with a nearly empty bullet chamber.

With his first shot, Colbert toasts to the Russian people and quips that he doesn't understand why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting them, zing! The comedian may raise a few eyebrows with his second toast though.

Once Colbert confirmed that the show was only airing in Russia (and maybe at the White House), he declared, "OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself."

Colbert was most likely joking, but let's be honest: crazier things have happened in politics these days. He'd give Kanye a run for his money. What do you think of the clip?

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)