

Look, we know you are already probably sick of hearing people's #hottakes on Rachel Maddow's excessively hyped reveal of a meager portion of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, but trust us when we say that you're going to want to see this.

On Wednesday, Stephen Colbert donned his own V-neck and blazer combo to take aim at Maddow's drawn-out tease of the two-page document. "I hold in my hand something very significant. It is a joke, a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump," the Late Show host began. "We believe this is the first time any joke connected with Donald Trump has been released. This is an old joke from before he was president. We have obtained this joke legally."

The joke in question: "Why did the chicken cross the road?" But before Colbert revealed the punchline to the joke, he took his sweet time attempting to build up suspense and going on tangents, wondering aloud where the road might lead, explaining what chickens are and even bringing on a chicken expert that is, in fact, an actual chicken.



(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)