It's no secret that Outlander has some of the steamiest love scenes on TV. Many might credit that to the show's ridiculously good looking cast, but late night host Stephen Colbert offered up a more practical theory.

"Is it because your character's a nurse and knows her way around?" he asked star Caitriona Balfe. who dropped by the Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday evening ahead of Outlander's Season 3 premiere.

"She's great with anatomy," Balfe responded before adding, "And the men wear kilts. It's easy access, I guess."

Not so easy will be getting Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire back together now that they're separated by several hundred years and believe they'll never see each other again. The new season will find a pregnant Claire back in 1948 and moving on with her life believing Jamie to be dead. Unsurprisingly, her sudden reappearance in the '40s will put a strain on her marriage to Frank (Tobias Menzies).

Back in 18th century Scotland, Jamie is dealing with the aftermath of his doomed battle at Culloden and trying to cope with seemingly losing Claire forever. As the years go by, both attempt to move on until Claire realizes there's a chance she can find her way back to Jamie in the past.

Outlander: Brianna and [Spoiler]'s Eventual Meeting Won't Be Wonderful

Outlander returns Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz. Meanwhile, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)