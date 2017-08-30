The eyes of the world will be on Stephen Colbert when he hosts the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, and they may see a lot of Colbert.

The first promo for Colbert's hosting gig features the former Daily Show correspondent and current host of Late Show with Stephen Colbert stripping down because it's always funny when a regular guy gets partially naked, right?

Colbert also gets topical with a hacking crack. A second promo shows Colbert's solutions for making sure that the winners are sufficiently kept secret until the big night with some old-fashioned technology and a little help from an assistant.

The 69th Annual Primetime Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)