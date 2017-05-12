After Donald Trump dissed him by name in an interview this week, Stephen Colbert responded on The Late Show Thursday, with a monologue that pretty much encapsulates why it's perhaps not the wisest idea for the president of the United States to pick a fight with one of the few American citizens who is literally paid to make fun of powerful people on television.

Trump made his comments to Time, in the wake of a lewd joke by Colbert that resulted in a trending hashtag and complaints to the FCC.

"There's nothing funny about what he says," Trump said. "And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him."

Colbert highlighted the president's remarks in his opening monologue, saying,

"The president of the United States has personally come after me and my show, and there's only one thing to say," Colbert said, following that up with gleeful giggling and a cry of, "Yaaaay!"

The Late Show host also answered a few of Trump's more specific accusations with zingers of his own ("I do occasionally use adult language, and I do it in public... instead of in the privacy of an Access Hollywood bus"), but also credited the commander-in-chief with his recent ratings success.

"Making jokes about you has been good for ratings,." Colbert said, addressing Trump. "It's almost like the majority of Americans didn't want you to be president!"

Colbert concluded by pointing out that an American president going after a comedian for making jokes would be "unprecedented." We'll see if Trump continues to break new ground by continuing to feud with the actors and TV personalities whose job it is to mock him.

