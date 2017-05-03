The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is bringing some of the host's old friends together.

Host Stephen Colbert will welcome notable Daily Showalums Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry to his late-night show on May 9, CBS announced Wednesday evening. One name missing from that list? Steve Carell. Hmm...

Colbert crossed paths with each member of the group during his time at Comedy Central as a Daily Show correspondent and later as the host of The Colbert Report. Stewart, an executive producer of The Late Show, Bee, and Oliver have all been guests on his CBS show in the last year.

The mini-reunion is well timed for Colbert, whose Late Show has chased down Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Showin the overnight ratings since the 2016 election. Heading into the final weeks of the 2016-2017 season and the May sweeps period, expect both shows to pull out all the stops to finish the season as late night's most popular show.