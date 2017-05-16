Stephen Colbert is really worried (wink, wink) about what Donald Trump's latest presidential shenanigans might mean for his future Late Show monologues.

On Monday May 15, the late night host opened his show in typical fashion: by addressing the current goings-on in the White House. But with rumors swirling about the impending demise of Sean Spicer's career as press secretary -- and with Trump suggesting that he might just take over the job of giving press conferences himself -- Colbert pressed his hands together and issued an ironic plea directly to the President.

"Oh, sir. Please don't do your own press conferences. They're always such fountains of eloquence and bastions of dignity. What would we make jokes about the next day?" he said.

Further evidence of Colbert's reverse psychology in action: he also put in a heartfelt word on behalf of good old Spicey (who has admittedly developed his own unlikely fan club in the form of people who don't necessarily like the press secretar,y but love to make jokes about him.)

"Please, please, pleeeeease don't take Sean Spicer from us!" Colbert begged. "Where am I going to get my daily dose of veiled anger and condescension?"

However, Colbert seemed more ready than most to accept that Spicer might be a goner, riffing, "That time Sean spent in the bushes will come in handy next week when he's working at Home Depot."

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:30 pm ET.

