It seems impossible to believe that there's not already a cartoon series centered on President Donald Trump and his administration, but never fear -- Stephen Colbert has stepped in to fill that void.

Colbert -- who has taken plenty of shots at Trump and his administration on his late-night talk show Late Show with Stephen Colbert -- is set to executive produce an animated series about Trump and his White House for Showtime, Deadline reports.

"The fresh, cutting-edge comedy will present the truish adventures of Trump's confidants and bon vivants," Showtime says. "It's a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it's a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew."

The Late Show: Watch Trump and His Associates Audition to Voice Kermit the Frog

"Truish" being the operative word there, we'll be sure to see caricatures of family members like Melania, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. as well as current and former staffers like Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon.

As for Colbert, he's ready to give us the "documentary" we all deserve about this fake (but not fake enough) White House.

"I know a lot of people wanted to do this, and I'm honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world," Colbert said. "I've seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA."

The series is expected to premiere this fall on Showtime.